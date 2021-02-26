Mandatory COVID-19 testing coming for New Brunswick truckers starting Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Monday, March 1, commercial truck drivers in New Brunswick who travel outside the Atlantic region will be required to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing, according to provincial documents reviewed by Global News.

The test will need to be taken within 24 hours of their return home, for both long-haul drivers and day-trip drivers. Drivers will have to be tested weekly, or during their time in New Brunswick following a long-haul trip lasting more than one week, the documents indicate.

The industry isn’t pleased with the move, says Jean-Marc Picard, the executive director of the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA).

“There’s a lot of concerns, it’s overwhelming,” Picard says. “It’s not an 8-5 job. So when you get home at 2 in the morning, you have a little time off and you want to spend it with your family.”

But concerns are amplified, Picard says, because it’s only for drivers who start or end their trip in New Brunswick.

“They’re offended by that, and I don’t blame them,” he says in an interview. “I mean foreign drivers as much of a risk as New Brunswick drivers; they actually arrive from places where there’s more COVID.”

Art Jones, owner and operator of RoadWolf Trucking Ltd., says he employs five drivers. Many of their trips involve dropping off a trailer on the Quebec side of the Edmundston, N.B., border due to lack of turnaround location on the New Brunswick side.

But with the new rules announced, he says he’ll change that drop-off point by about 20 km back, in New Brunswick, ensuring drivers don’t cross the border. Without those additional miles of service, he says the company will lose approximately $500 per week.

“One year ago, truckers were heroes. And basically, now, New Brunswick truckers are zeroes,” he says. “And we’re being discriminated against, in the fact that any other driver, it doesn’t matter if it’s from Quebec or Maine or Ontario, can come here, deliver their load, sleep the night, leave the next day, with absolutely nothing.

“I think in the bigger picture, you’re going to see more outside companies coming in here, delivering straight through, because drivers from New Brunswick are going to say ‘no, we’re not going outside Atlantic Canada.'”

Jones says the requirement for an employer to document their employees, or drivers, test results for six months will be extra challenging for small carriers.

Picard, speaking on behalf of APTA, says he’s already heard of drivers threatening to quit if they couldn’t find work within the Atlantic provinces.

Testing has been implemented for truckers entering Nova Scotia from Newfoundland and Labrador, by way of the Marine Atlantic Ferry.

In provincial documents, the New Brunswick government says testing will be available near provincial points of entry in the “coming weeks.”

Officials also say rapid testing will be offered in that same timeframe, with results available within 20 minutes.

Truckers must provide proof of either a negative, or a scheduled test, at borders.

If drivers test negative, they will not be required to self-isolate. If they test positive, they’ll be ordered to isolate until they can receive a PCR (nasal) test at the nearest assessment centre to confirm the results.

There are about 4,000 or 5,000 truckers in New Brunswick, according to the APTA, most of whom travel outside the region.