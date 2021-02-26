Coronavirus: Waterloo to remain in red zone of Ontario’s pandemic response system for another week

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced that Waterloo Region will remain in the red-control level of the province’s colour-coded COVID-19 pandemic response system for at least another week.

The government uses several epidemiological factors to decide on where to place a public health unit as well as the number of outbreaks and level of community transmission.

Waterloo Region’s weekly incidence rate of around 58 per 100,000 and 2.8 per cent positivity 2.8 land the area squarely in the red category while an effective reproduction number of 1.1 falls just below the 1.2 red threshold.

In addition, there are still 22 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.

The move means at least another week in the red zone.

This level features the most severe measures which can be placed on an area shy of a lockdown.

For supermarkets, that means a limit of 75 per cent of capacity, with a 50-per cent capacity limit for all other retail. Stores will now be required to post those capacity limits in addition to having signs outside noting mandatory masks.

There will be limits on public events and social gatherings to five people indoors and 25 people outdoors, excluding weddings and funerals which will be limited to 30 per cent of capacity indoors or 100 people outdoors.

At restaurants, casinos, bingo halls, event spaces, and fitness facilities there are limits of 10 people in indoor areas.

Sports teams being allowed to practice again although they cannot play games.

Movie theatres, performing arts venues, oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bathhouses and other adult venues will all remain closed while the region is under the red status.