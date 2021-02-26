Stolen West Kelowna puppy recovered in Kelowna, reunited with owner

What started as a heartbreaking story for a West Kelowna resident has ended with a happy reunion.
Kelowna RCMP confirmed that a puppy stolen from a West Kelowna home on Tuesday, Feb. 23, is now back home, safe and sound.
Police were notified on Thursday that a Central Okanagan dog control officer had spotted the stolen puppy on Lawrence Ave., near Gordon Dr., in Kelowna.
Read more: Vet shortage to blame for lack of emergency animal care in Penticton, B.C.: veterinarians
Officers were dispatched to a residence along the 1100 block of Centennial Ave.
There, police recovered the stolen puppy, then turned it over to the dog control officer. The puppy, in turn, was reunited with its owner.
The animal was in good health, according to police.
But as it turns out, the puppy wasn’t the only stolen property recovered from the residence.
A bike, which was reported stolen on Dec. 3, was also recovered and returned to its owner.
Kelowna police say no charges have been laid so far, but that the investigation is ongoing.
Comments