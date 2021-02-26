Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Stolen West Kelowna puppy recovered in Kelowna, reunited with owner

By Jamie Tawil Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 1:01 pm
A dog control officer, left, and a police officer hold a stolen puppy that was recovered in Kelowna on Feb. 25. Police say they also recovered a stolen bike from the residence along Centennial Avenue.
A dog control officer, left, and a police officer hold a stolen puppy that was recovered in Kelowna on Feb. 25. Police say they also recovered a stolen bike from the residence along Centennial Avenue. Kelowna RCMP

What started as a heartbreaking story for a West Kelowna resident has ended with a happy reunion.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed that a puppy stolen from a West Kelowna home on Tuesday, Feb. 23, is now back home, safe and sound.

Police were notified on Thursday that a Central Okanagan dog control officer had spotted the stolen puppy on Lawrence Ave., near Gordon Dr., in Kelowna.

Read more: Vet shortage to blame for lack of emergency animal care in Penticton, B.C.: veterinarians

Officers were dispatched to a residence along the 1100 block of Centennial Ave.

There, police recovered the stolen puppy, then turned it over to the dog control officer. The puppy, in turn, was reunited with its owner.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The animal was in good health, according to police.

Click to play video 'Stolen dog reunited with Whitby family' Stolen dog reunited with Whitby family
Stolen dog reunited with Whitby family – Jan 7, 2021

But as it turns out, the puppy wasn’t the only stolen property recovered from the residence.

A bike, which was reported stolen on Dec. 3, was also recovered and returned to its owner.

Kelowna police say no charges have been laid so far, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: The Animal Food Bank reports record demand in Okanagan amid coronavirus pandemic

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganWest Kelownasouth okanaganKelowna RCMPRDCOregional district central okanaganStolen PuppyAnimal Control Officerdog control officer
Flyers
More weekly flyers