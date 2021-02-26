Toronto mayor encourages young people to apply for 2021 summer parks, recreation jobs

Send this page to someone via email

In a summer hiring campaign launched Friday by the City of Toronto, Mayor John Tory says he is encouraging young people to apply for city jobs in parks, forestry and recreation.

“During this ongoing pandemic we continue to see the important role parks and recreation play in people’s lives,” Tory said. “Recreation jobs in the summer are good jobs for young people in our city.”

City officials said while it’s too early to tell what exactly will be open by the time spring and summer rolls around due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is preparing for it by hiring parks and recreation workers.

Toronto is currently under a stay-at-home order but it is expected that restrictions will ease and the city will begin reopening as more people become vaccinated in the coming months.

“These summer recreation positions are high-quality jobs that support popular programs and services in our communities. I encourage anyone looking for exceptional work experience to take advantage of this opportunity and apply,” Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson said.

The city said every year Parks, Forestry and Recreation employs about 9,000 recreation workers and more than 900 seasonal gardeners and parks handy-workers.

Although people are hired all throughout the year there is a strong focus on summer hiring that begins early, city officials said. They added they are hopeful to be able to offer many programs adapted to meet public health guidelines.

Some city jobs include lifeguards, aquatic instructors, outdoor gardeners, parks handy-workers, as well as multiple positions in summer camps. Applications are being accepted online.

With today's Parks, Foresty and Recreation employment announcement, young Torontonians will be able to gain meaningful experience and serve their community this summer. 🔗 To learn more and apply: https://t.co/gWEkgzFO28 https://t.co/jvmqGp9TFP — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 26, 2021

