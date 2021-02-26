Poultry in motion: Saskatoon girl takes chicken downhill sledding

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon family is getting some internet attention this week over a video showcasing their daughter sledding downhill with a chicken.

Four-year-old Lennon Poole can be seen in the video with her beloved hen “Chickyboo” tucked in next to her on the saucer, gleefully exclaiming, “I’m sledding with a chicken!”

Lennon’s mother Tenille Poole says she was glad she caught the incident on camera, and has been getting plenty of comments on the video and messages on Facebook, asking about the adorable pair.

“It was finally nice after the cold snap and like so many kids in our province, she was out enjoying it.”

Story continues below advertisement

She says Lennon loves to spend time with all their chickens, but Chickyboo has quickly become a favourite.

“It’s very common for her to just go and sit in the chicken coop with the hens, but this one hen in particular is quite tame and will let Lennon pick it up and cuddle it,” Poole said.

Poole says despite their close relationship, she never expected to see her daughter and chicken going downhill sledding together, and was surprised by how calm Chickyboo was.

“She took her hen and she set her down on the saucer and the hen just sat there. So she pushed her up the hill and the hen just sat there, and the next thing I know, Lennon crawls on with her and down they come!”

Poole says her daughter is always extremely gentle with their animals, but she doesn’t recommend you try this at home.

1:04 Video shows chicken running away from cat in Regina’s Albert Park Video shows chicken running away from cat in Regina’s Albert Park – Aug 21, 2020