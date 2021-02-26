Cat saved from Willow Park house fire but home badly damaged

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department says a home in the community of Willow Park was significantly damaged by a fire on Thursday evening.

Multiple people called 911 just after 5 p.m. to alert crews to the fire in the 300 block of Wainwright Road Southeast.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the single-storey home.

Calgary firefighters respond to a fire in the 300 block of Wainwright Road Southeast on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Global News

Two residents were able to get out safely and firefighters rescued a cat found inside the home.

“A second alarm was called for due to difficult fire conditions including downed power lines and a flowing natural gas line,” a news release said. “The fire was quickly brought under control but there was significant damage to the home as well as some damage to the neighbouring home.”

No injuries were reported.

The fire department is asking anyone with photos or video of the fire, especially prior to firefighters arriving, to email piofire@calgary.ca.