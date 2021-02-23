Calgary firefighters battle blaze in Southwood

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department says all residents living in a home in the community of Southwood were able to get out safely after a fire broke out on Tuesday.

Crews were called to a single-storey house in the 10700 block of Elbow Drive Southwest just before 5 a.m.

Firefighters respond to a home in the 10700 block of Elbow Drive Southwest on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Craig Hooper / Global News

Firefighters found thick smoke coming from a fire in the basement of the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Initially, the CFD said that although four people were able to get out of the house on their own and be assessed by paramedics, another person was missing.

Speaking to Global News later in the morning, one of the residents confirmed all of the people from the home were safe and accounted for.

Firefighters respond to a home in the 10700 block of Elbow Drive Southwest on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Global News

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused a section of Elbow Drive Southwest to be closed temporarily as crews battled the blaze.

Traffic alert: Elbow Dr SW closed both directions Stonehaven-104 due to a fire… use 14 St or Macleod Tr as alt routes… — Leslie Horton (@global_leslie) February 23, 2021

Advertisement