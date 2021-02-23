Menu

Canada

Calgary firefighters battle blaze in Southwood

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'Calgary firefighters battle house fire in Southwood' Calgary firefighters battle house fire in Southwood
Firefighters were called to a single-storey home in southwest Calgary on Tuesday morning to battle a fire. As Sarah Offin reports, crews arrived to find smoke and heat coming from the basement.

The Calgary Fire Department says all residents living in a home in the community of Southwood were able to get out safely after a fire broke out on Tuesday.

Crews were called to a single-storey house in the 10700 block of Elbow Drive Southwest just before 5 a.m.

Firefighters respond to a home in the 10700 block of Elbow Drive Southwest on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Firefighters respond to a home in the 10700 block of Elbow Drive Southwest on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Firefighters found thick smoke coming from a fire in the basement of the home.

Initially, the CFD said that although four people were able to get out of the house on their own and be assessed by paramedics, another person was missing.

Speaking to Global News later in the morning, one of the residents confirmed all of the people from the home were safe and accounted for.

Firefighters respond to a home in the 10700 block of Elbow Drive Southwest on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Firefighters respond to a home in the 10700 block of Elbow Drive Southwest on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused a section of Elbow Drive Southwest to be closed temporarily as crews battled the blaze.

