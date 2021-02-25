Winnipeg Jets take down Habs 6-3 for third straight win

Send this page to someone via email

Kyle Connor scored twice and Nate Thompson’s first goal as a Winnipeg Jet was the game-winner as the Jets picked up their third win in a row with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Jets scored six times in the final two periods and erased a 3-1 deficit midway through the game.

Winnipeg is now 12-6-1 on the year while the slumping Habs fall to 9-6-4.

It was all Montreal in the first period as former Jet Joel Armia put on a show scoring twice period to give the Habs a 2-0 lead.

READ MORE: Hextall on Hockey: Scheifele’s dedication to the game

After Connor scored for Winnipeg on the PP, Montreal responded with a PP goal of their own from Tomas Tatar and it was 3-1.

Story continues below advertisement

But Connor would score again, his 10th of the year, and Jets captain Blake Wheeler potted his 5th of the season shortly after and the game was knotted at three heading into the third period.

Thompson scored what turned out to be the eventual game-winner with just over 13 minutes to play in the final frame. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele would round out the scoring for the Jets.

Dubois added an assist and now has five points in two games since returning from injury.

The two teams meet again Saturday night in Winnipeg. The pregame show begins at 7 p.m. on 680 CJOB with puck drop just after 9 p.m.