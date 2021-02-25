Warnings issued with winds of 70-90 km/h forecast for B.C.’s South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Out with the snow and in with the wind.

Residents of British Columbia’s South Coast are being warned to tidy up any loose objects, as a ridge of high pressure is forecast to deliver strong winds Thursday and Friday.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and Western Vancouver Island.

Power outages along with ferry delays or cancellations are possible.

Winds 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h were already making themselves felt along the west coast of Vancouver Island Thursday morning, and were forecast to climb to 80 km/h with gusts of up to 100 after midnight.

Greater Victoria was forecast to get 70 km/h winds Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, with gusts of 90 km/h.

Metro Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Islands were forecast to see winds of the same strength starting early Friday morning.

Exposed coastal areas, from Vancouver through Tsawwassen and White Rock along with parts of Langley and Abbotsford, are expected to bear the brunt of the wind.

Winds in the Lower Mainland are expected to be at their most intense along the coast in the morning, but widespread gusts could continue on and off throughout the day.

Environment Canada warns that strong winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings, and can toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.