B.C.’s South Coast could see snow Wednesday night

A cold front is forecast to swing across the South Coast Wednesday bringing the potential for some snow or wet snow.

Most regions will see rain initially, with the exception of areas of northeastern Vancouver Island such as Campbell River, along with Powell River and areas north of Squamish.

The rain is expected to transition to snow or a mix of rain and snow in some areas overnight as temperatures drop.

Most regions near the water will remain above freezing. These areas could likely stay as rain or see a rain/snow mix and zero to minimal accumulations. However, areas away from the water could see anywhere from zero to 10 cm. As always, the snow amounts will be highly variable.

Fast moving cold front evening/overnight. Most regions, rain initially, then change to snow or rain/snow mix overnight. Most near water will remain above freezing so 0-2 cm. Areas away from the water could see 0-10 cm. Most of action gone by morning commute. #BCStorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/5dBst9bQCf — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) February 25, 2021

For Metro Vancouver, the areas with the best chance of snow are Vancouver, Burnaby, North Shore, the Tri-Cities and Maple Ridge. However, there could be quite a range in snowfall amounts from zero to five cm with some localized areas or high elevations getting five to 10 cm.

Your morning commute

This cold front should move out quite quickly. There could be breaks in the clouds by as early as 7 a.m.

However, a moderate westerly wind and instability will bring a chance of showers through out the day.

Meanwhile, the hardest hit regions will be the mountain highways. A snowfall warning is in effect for the Sea-to-Sky Highway with 10 cm possible overnight and another five to 10 cm possible during the day Thursday with isolated flurries.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton. Up to 30 cm of snow could fall between Wednesday night and Friday morning. Windy conditions are also expected, causing blowing snow and low visibility.