Crime

Public health agency investigating reports of 2 quarantine sexual assaults

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Liberals questioned over reports two travellers allegedly sexually assaulted during mandatory hotel quarantine' Liberals questioned over reports two travellers allegedly sexually assaulted during mandatory hotel quarantine
WATCH: Freeland, Hadju questioned over reports two travellers allegedly were sexually assaulted during their mandatory hotel quarantines.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is launching an investigation and reviewing its practices after two returning travellers were allegedly sexually assaulted during their mandatory quarantine periods.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Patty Hajdu said allegations of assaults reported in the media this week are “really concerning.”

Read more: Quarantine compliance officer faces sexual assault, extortion charges

Cole Davidson said the public health agency would review its own procedures as well as those of its service providers to ensure the safety of travellers returning to the country.

The response follows reports that a quarantine screening officer as well as a returning traveller have been charged in separate sexual assault cases that allegedly occurred last week.

The Opposition Conservatives immediately demanded a suspension of the obligation for travellers to quarantine in hotels until better safety measures are in place, as well as an end to the use of security guards — who they say haven’t been properly evaluated — to check on people quarantining at home.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says he doesn’t necessarily believe the quarantine measures need to be suspended, but he wants to see improvements to ensure the safety of travellers under quarantine.

Click to play video 'Police not enforcing airport quarantine order' Police not enforcing airport quarantine order
Police not enforcing airport quarantine order
© 2021 The Canadian Press
