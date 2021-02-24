Menu

Crime

Quarantine compliance officer faces sexual assault, extortion charges

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 24, 2021 1:17 pm
Halton Regional Police say a quarantine compliance officer in facing sexual assault and extortion charges after an alleged incident in Oakville.
A security guard responsible for quarantine compliance has been charged with sexual assault and extortion in connection with an alleged incident in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police say the accused, a 27-year-old Hamilton man, is employed by one of four private security companies hired and trained by the Public Health Agency of Canada to be designated screening officers under the Quarantine Act.

The screening officers visit recent travellers to confirm they are complying with mandatory 14-day quarantine requirements, designed to control the spread of COVID-19.

Police say the accused was at an Oakville residence last Thursday to conduct a quarantine compliance check, where he’s accused of telling the victim that she was in violation of orders and demanded that she pay a fine in cash.

When the victim refused to pay, investigators allege that she was sexually assaulted by the accused, who was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual assault and extortion.

Halton Regional Police say they will not be releasing the name of the security company that employs the accused, but confirm that he has been suspended and released from custody pending a court appearance in Milton on March 23.

