Saskatchewan tops 28,000 COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost two weeks on Thursday.

The province reported 211 new cases, bringing the overall total of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic to 28,191.

The last time health officials reported more than 200 new cases in a day was on Feb. 13, when 244 new cases were reported.

One new COVID-19-related death was also reported, a person in the 80-plus age group from the northwest zone. This brings the death count in the province to 380.

Health officials said 142 people have recovered, raising overall recoveries to 26,318.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 1,493 cases considered active in Saskatchewan.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, 80 were in Regina, 37 in Saskatoon and 24 in the far northwest zone.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Other zones reporting new cases are the far north central (6), far northeast (3), northwest (16), north central (5), northeast (3), central west (5), central east (13), southwest (1), south central (7) and southeast (4). Seven cases are pending residence information.

The seven-day average of new cases moved up to 155, or 12.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Officials reported that 3,104 tests were performed in the province on Thursday, with 568,314 performed to-date.

1:06 Coronavirus: VIDO-InterVac director explains vaccine, variant research being conducted in Saskatchewan Coronavirus: VIDO-InterVac director explains vaccine, variant research being conducted in Saskatchewan

Vaccinations

Health officials said 2,057 doses were administered overall in the province on Wednesday, for a total of 65,436. Of those, 44,155 people have received one dose, and 21,281 two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

They added that 85 per cent of residents in long-term care homes have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 49 per cent having received both doses.

Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone and the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are giving a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live on our website.