Saskatoon police warn eastside residents of uptick in break-and-enters

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s eastside residents living in multi-unit apartments or condos have reported an increase in parkade break-and-enters since November 2020.

The Saskatoon police service (SPS) say people should take necessary safety protocols by safe guarding their property and that of their neighbours. Ensuring overhead doors are completely closed, secured and making sure no one unknown to the building is allowed access.

SPS inspector Dave McKenzie says in nearly all the break-ins, the thief wasn’t using means of force to get into the parkades.

“That equates to someone being let in or someone has come into possession of an access card,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie says break-and-enter crimes have increased since November.

Story continues below advertisement

Community members are asked to remain vigilant in safeguarding their own property and that of their neighbours. Wait and watch as the overhead door closes completely when entering or exiting the parkade, keep secure entry doors – secure, and avoid allowing entry to strangers. pic.twitter.com/4iniadXGmd — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) February 18, 2021

“This is something that has been on our radar, we have working towards strategies to combat these break-ins,” McKenzie said. “We are requesting the public’s assistance in being vigilant as well as reporting crime.”

Read more: Edmonton police search for dangerous offender who could be heading to Saskatchewan

The inspector adds vehicles seem to be the main target.

“Valuables ranging from laptops, electronic equipment, cash, someone’s wallet, credit cards, vehicle keys, and access cards to the parkades,” said McKenzie. “Allowing for the potential to re-commit crimes.”

If anyone notices any suspicious activity or crime they are asked to call the SPS immediately.

Advertisement