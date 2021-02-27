Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police warn eastside residents of uptick in break-and-enters

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted February 27, 2021 6:41 pm
The SPS is warning east sides residence of an uptick in break an enters to residential parkades. File / Global News

Saskatoon’s eastside residents living in multi-unit apartments or condos have reported an increase in parkade break-and-enters since November 2020.

The Saskatoon police service (SPS) say people should take necessary safety protocols by safe guarding their property and that of their neighbours. Ensuring overhead doors are completely closed, secured and making sure no one unknown to the building is allowed access.

Read more: Body found in South Saskatchewan River late Saturday morning: police

SPS inspector Dave McKenzie says in nearly all the break-ins, the thief wasn’t using means of force to get into the parkades.

“That equates to someone being let in or someone has come into possession of an access card,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie says break-and-enter crimes have increased since November.

“This is something that has been on our radar, we have working towards strategies to combat these break-ins,” McKenzie said. “We are requesting the public’s assistance in being vigilant as well as reporting crime.”

Read more: Edmonton police search for dangerous offender who could be heading to Saskatchewan

The inspector adds vehicles seem to be the main target.

“Valuables ranging from laptops, electronic equipment, cash, someone’s wallet, credit cards, vehicle keys, and access cards to the parkades,” said McKenzie. “Allowing for the potential to re-commit crimes.”

If anyone notices any suspicious activity or crime they are asked to call the SPS immediately.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceTheftSaskatoon CrimeGarageEastside DivisionEastside Saskatoonresidential parkades
