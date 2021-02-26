Menu

Crime

Edmonton police search for dangerous offender who could be heading to Saskatchewan

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 10:21 am
Clint Carifelle, 30, was last seen at a home in the area of 119 Avenue and 101 Street on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Clint Carifelle, 30, was last seen at a home in the area of 119 Avenue and 101 Street on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Courtesy, EPS

Edmonton police are searching for a man they say is a dangerous offender, after he removed a monitoring ankle bracelet that was placed on him due to his violent tendencies.

Clint Carifelle, 30, was last seen at a home in the area of 119 Avenue and 101 Street on Wednesday night.

He is six-foot-three and 214 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos that cover his face. Police said he is known to cover the face tattoos with makeup.

Trending Stories

He is also known to carry weapons and should not be approached, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Thursday night.

Police believe Carifelle has ties to Saskatchewan and may be heading to that province.

Anyone who sees Carifelle should immediately call 911.

