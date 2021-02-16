Saskatoon police dog Oliver returns to work after recovering from stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon police dog who was stabbed in the line of duty is back on the job.

PSD Oliver was injured on Feb. 3 when he was stabbed multiple times with a knife while helping apprehend a suspect.

Oliver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, police said.

He underwent surgery at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan.

On Monday, Saskatoon police tweeted Oliver “is recovering well” and has returned to work.

With grateful hearts, we are happy to report that #PSDOliver is recovering well & has returned to work. Fortunate to have family at home & at work, Oliver wishes everyone a healthy #FamilyDay2021 & thanks those who have found new ways to spend the day & keep the community safe. pic.twitter.com/6AsVxQdncD — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) February 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect in Oliver’s stabbing is charged under section 445 of the Criminal Code. Also known as Quanto’s Law, it prohibits the killing or wounding of animals who are trained and being used to help law enforcement officers.

It carries a minimum of six months in prison upon conviction.

2:12 Calgary police ‘very sorry’ after officer caught kicking service dog Calgary police ‘very sorry’ after officer caught kicking service dog