Canada

Saskatoon police dog Oliver returns to work after recovering from stabbing

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 9:57 am
Saskatoon police service dog Oliver was injured on Feb. 3 when he was stabbed multiple times while helping apprehend a suspect.
A Saskatoon police dog who was stabbed in the line of duty is back on the job.

PSD Oliver was injured on Feb. 3 when he was stabbed multiple times with a knife while helping apprehend a suspect.

Read more: Police dog stabbed repeatedly with knife during arrest, Saskatoon police say

Oliver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, police said.

He underwent surgery at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan.

On Monday, Saskatoon police tweeted Oliver “is recovering well” and has returned to work.

Police said the suspect in Oliver’s stabbing is charged under section 445 of the Criminal Code. Also known as Quanto’s Law, it prohibits the killing or wounding of animals who are trained and being used to help law enforcement officers.

It carries a minimum of six months in prison upon conviction.

