Health

Manitoba’s top doctor to discuss coronavirus public health orders

By Shane Gibson Global News
Click to play video ''
Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m. Thursday to talk about 'public engagement on COVID-19 public health orders.'

Manitoba’s chief public health officer is expected to discuss COVID-19 public health orders Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Read more: Manitoba reports 1 coronavirus death, 45 new cases

An invite to media said Roussin plans to talk about “public engagement on COVID-19 public health orders” at the press conference.

Manitoba’s current public health orders are set to expire next week.

Answering your COVID-19 questions, Feb. 25

The latest orders, which went into effect Feb. 12, have allowed restaurants to open to dine-in customers with a 25 per cent capacity limit.

Other venues that have been allowed to reopen at 25 per cent capacity include museums, libraries, tattoo parlours, art galleries and gyms.

Read more: Coronavirus: Restaurants, gyms open under loosened health orders, UK variant in Manitoba

Manitoba’s COVID-19 case numbers continue a downward trend from a spike in the fall into the new year.

Health officials reported 70 new cases Thursday and one death. The percentage of people testing positive stood at 4.3 per cent after topping 12 per cent in the fall.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

