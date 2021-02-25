Manitoba’s top doctor to discuss coronavirus public health orders

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief public health officer is expected to discuss COVID-19 public health orders Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

An invite to media said Roussin plans to talk about “public engagement on COVID-19 public health orders” at the press conference.

Manitoba’s current public health orders are set to expire next week.

The latest orders, which went into effect Feb. 12, have allowed restaurants to open to dine-in customers with a 25 per cent capacity limit.

Other venues that have been allowed to reopen at 25 per cent capacity include museums, libraries, tattoo parlours, art galleries and gyms.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 case numbers continue a downward trend from a spike in the fall into the new year.

Health officials reported 70 new cases Thursday and one death. The percentage of people testing positive stood at 4.3 per cent after topping 12 per cent in the fall.

–With files from The Canadian Press

