Crime

2 Belleville police officers facing assault causing bodily harm charges: SIU

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 10:34 am
Two Belleville police officers have been charged by the SIU with assault causing bodily harm.
Two Belleville police officers have been charged by the SIU with assault causing bodily harm. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog has charged two Belleville police officers after a local man was injured during an arrest last year.

Thursday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Const. Matthew Sweet and Sgt. Kyle King, of the Belleville Police Force, were both charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The charges stem from an investigation in Belleville in September of last year.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man accused of making threats in Quinte West injured during arrest: OPP

According to the SIU, a 28-year-old man and two others were arrested during the search of a home on Coleman Street.

The 28-year-old later complained of pain and was sent to hospital where he was diagnosed with serious injuries.

The two officers are set to appear at a Belleville court on March 18.

