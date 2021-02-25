Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two in custody as part of weapons investigation: Woodstock Police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 25, 2021 10:12 am
Woodstock Police cruiser.
Woodstock Police cruiser. 980 CFPL File Photo

There was a significant police presence in Woodstock on Thursday morning as part of an overnight weapons investigation.

Police say they have two people in custody, and a victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: Crews quick to battle morning fire in east London, Ont.

Officers were called to the area of Mill Street, between Dundas and Simcoe streets, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Trending Stories

The public was asked to avoid the area as the investigation was continuing and Woodstock Police Service’s Containment Team remained at the scene.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOntarioPoliceInvestigationWoodstockWPSWoodstock police
Flyers
More weekly flyers