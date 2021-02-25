Two in custody as part of weapons investigation: Woodstock Police

Send this page to someone via email

There was a significant police presence in Woodstock on Thursday morning as part of an overnight weapons investigation.

Police say they have two people in custody, and a victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers were called to the area of Mill Street, between Dundas and Simcoe streets, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The public was asked to avoid the area as the investigation was continuing and Woodstock Police Service’s Containment Team remained at the scene.

