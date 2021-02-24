‘Snow blob’ en route for parts of B.C.; Environment Canada issues snowfall, winter storm warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Dubbed a ‘snow blob’ by one highway maintenance contractor, an incoming weather system is expected to blanket several parts of B.C. Wednesday evening.

The incoming Pacific frontal system will spread snow across north-central B.C., from the coast to the Alberta border, plus mountain passes in the Southern Interior.

Winter storm warnings were issued on Wednesday afternoon for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, and sections of Highway 3.

See that big orange thing in the picture? That’s a snow “blob” and it’s headed our way. Batten down the hatches, get in your comfy pjs and grab a hot chocolate until the blob passes. Stay home, stay safe. #Revelstoke #GoldenBC #EmconServices #EssentialServices4u pic.twitter.com/AAMPGqRM0n — EMCON SELKIRK DIV (@EmconD) February 24, 2021

Snow is expected to begin Wednesday night then become heavy at times through Thursday, with 30 centimetres expected by Friday.

Environment Canada says motorists can expect hazardous conditions.

Elsewhere, snowfall warnings were issued for:

North Coast inland sections: 15 cm

Bulkley Valley and Lakes District: 10 cm

Stuart / Nechako: 10 cm

Williston (Pine Pass on Highway 97): 15 cm

Peace River: 15 cm

Howe Sound: 15-20 cm

Sea to Sky Highway: 15-20 cm

Boundary (Highway 3): 15-20 cm

West Kootenay (Highway 3): 15-20 cm

Kootenay Lake (Highway 3): 15-20 cm

Wind warnings have also been issued for Haida Gwaii, the North and Central Coast and North Vancouver Island, where gusts between 70 and 100 km/h are expected.

Most regions near water will remain above freezing, though those areas could see a mix of rain and snow.

Find the latest weather warnings on Environment Canada’s website.

