Weather

Okanagan weather: mild finish to February

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 12:47 pm
Another round of precipitation arrives on Thursday.
Another round of precipitation arrives on Thursday. SkyTracker Weather

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies start the final week of February with temperatures climbing up as high as 9 C in the afternoon with a gusty southerly wind at times on Monday.

Winds ease through the evening as the mercury falls back to the freezing mark with the risk of precipitation ramping back up as clouds continue to linger on Tuesday.

The risk of mixed precipitation returns to the Okanagan Tuesday afternoon.
The risk of mixed precipitation returns to the Okanagan Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs around 5 C are expected all week long with a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday before clouds and the risk of mixed precipitation returns both Thursday and Friday.

Trending Stories
The final weekend of the month starts with some sun on Saturday before a few more clouds return as afternoon highs continue to hover in the mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

