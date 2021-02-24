Edmonton Oilers fight back for 4-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

Tyler Ennis scored the game-winner in the third period as the Edmonton Oilers fought back from a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 road win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.
The Oilers have won four in a row and 10 of their last 12.
Bo Horvat fired a shot from a bad angle, which eluded Mike Smith just 1:06 into the contest. Seven minutes later off a face-off win, Tyler Myers blitzed a slapper to the top corner to make it 2-0 Vancouver.
Elias Pettersson chopped home a puck in front to make it 3-0, but Dominik Kahun got one back for the Oilers late in the first when his shot squeaked past Thatcher Demko.
The second period was scoreless, though both teams had several good scoring chances. Smith denied Antoine Roussel on a shorthanded breakaway. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid both fired shots off the crossbar.
Kahun fired a one-timer 55 seconds into the third, then McDavid finished off a pretty passing play on the power play to tie it 3-3 with 15:37 left. Ennis put the Oilers ahead with 6:35 to go when a point shot deflected in off his leg.
Smith made 30 saves to improve to 5-0. Leon Draisaitl had three assists while Kailer Yamamoto had two.
The Oilers, 13-8, and Canucks will play again on Thursday night.
