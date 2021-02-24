Edmonton Oilers fight back for 4-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

Tyler Ennis scored the game-winner in the third period as the Edmonton Oilers fought back from a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 road win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

The Oilers have won four in a row and 10 of their last 12.

Bo Horvat fired a shot from a bad angle, which eluded Mike Smith just 1:06 into the contest. Seven minutes later off a face-off win, Tyler Myers blitzed a slapper to the top corner to make it 2-0 Vancouver.

Elias Pettersson chopped home a puck in front to make it 3-0, but Dominik Kahun got one back for the Oilers late in the first when his shot squeaked past Thatcher Demko.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid ignites against Flames

Story continues below advertisement

The second period was scoreless, though both teams had several good scoring chances. Smith denied Antoine Roussel on a shorthanded breakaway. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid both fired shots off the crossbar.

Kahun fired a one-timer 55 seconds into the third, then McDavid finished off a pretty passing play on the power play to tie it 3-3 with 15:37 left. Ennis put the Oilers ahead with 6:35 to go when a point shot deflected in off his leg.

Smith made 30 saves to improve to 5-0. Leon Draisaitl had three assists while Kailer Yamamoto had two.

The Oilers, 13-8, and Canucks will play again on Thursday night.