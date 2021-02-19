Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers hold off Flames for eighth win in last 10 games

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 19, 2021 11:39 pm
Edmonton Oilers' Gaetan Haas (L) celebrates his goal with teammate Alex Chiasson against the Calgary Flames during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol.
Edmonton Oilers' Gaetan Haas (L) celebrates his goal with teammate Alex Chiasson against the Calgary Flames during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Mike Smith made 20 saves to run his record to 4-0 as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Calgary Flames 2-1 Friday night.

The Oilers have won eight of their last 10.

Jesse Puljujarvi scored the only goal of the first period before the game was six minutes old, taking a pass in front from Tyson Barrie and beating David Rittich.

Read more: Connor McDavid gets 500th career point in Edmonton Oilers’ win over Winnipeg

Gaetan Haas chipped in his first of the season late in the second period. Rasmus Andersson came back 45 seconds later to cut the Oilers lead to 2-1.

Leon Draisaitl looked to make it 3-1 early in the third, but Rittich dove to his right and made a desperate blocker save. The Flames had only five shots on goal in the third and the Oilers hung on for the 2-1 win.

The Oilers, 11-8, will host the Flames, 8-8-1, Saturday night. Coverage starts on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

