Edmonton Oilers lose wild one to Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Jets recovered from blowing a three-goal lead to edge the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Monday night at Rogers Place.

Jets forward Mark Scheifele extended his point streak to seven games when he scored a power-play goal 6:30 into the game. Alex Chiasson replied with his first of the season for the Oilers, but just 1:47 later, Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor picked the top corner on Oilers netminder Mike Smith to make it 2-1 Jets.

Winnipeg’s Mason Appleton and Nik Ehlers scored early in the second to stretch it to 4-1. Smith was replaced in goal by Mikko Koskinen after allowing four goals on eleven shots.

The Oilers rallied with a power-play goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and a tip-in by Kailer Yamamoto before Mathieu Perreault replied for Winnipeg. Chiasson roofed his second of the night to cap a wild second period.

Nugent-Hopkins tied it 5-5 early in the third. Blake Wheeler restored the Jets’ lead on a deflection with 13:38 left. The Oilers pulled Koskinen for an extra attacker with 1:51 to go but couldn’t find the tying goal.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves for the win.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid had two assists and now has 499 career points.

The two teams will play again Wednesday night.