Versatility makes Josh Archibald an Edmonton Oilers mainstay

Josh Archibald could be anywhere.

The Edmonton Oilers forward kills penalties, can play both left and right wing, and is relied on to protect a lead late in games. Two of his three goals this season are empty netters.

“He does a lot of things right,” head coach Dave Tippett said. “You look at the structure he plays with. He’s a real smart player. He’s willing to sacrifice his body, blocking shots, or getting in lanes, or finishing checks. Positionally, he’s really sound.

“You trust his play. He gives you maximum effort every night.” Tweet This

Tippett has tinkered with his roster a lot as the Oilers have built an 8-7 record, but Archibald has been a mainstay. He’s one of just seven forwards to have played all 15 games.

“I think if you go out, do as you’re asked, give it your all shift to shift, the coach is going to reward you,” said Archibald. “Whether it’s first line or fourth line or anywhere in between or on the penalty kill, I have to continue to play the way I way play and bring the intensity. I think that’s helped me a lot so far this year.”

Archibald, 28, shoots right but sometimes lines up as a left winger. He learned early in his career that versatility is a way to stay in the lineup.

“When you get put on the left side, you have to be able to play it and play it well,” said Archibald. “Over time, I’ve learned to play both sides and just play where coach puts me.”

During Monday’s win in Ottawa, Archibald appeared to be in a pain after taking a slapshot to the hand. When asked how the hand was feeling Wednesday morning, he dipped a toe into comedy.

“I still got both of them so we’re still good.”

The Oilers finish off their four-game road trip Thursday in Montreal. The Faceoff Show is on 630 CHED at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.

