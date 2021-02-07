Edmonton Oilers outscored in season’s first Battle of Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames rebounded from a rough first period to down the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 Saturday night.

The Oilers have their three-game winning streak come to an end as their record drops to 6-7.

The Flames scored on their first shot of the game just 56 seconds in when Elias Lindholm beat Mikko Koskinen with a mid-range wrist shot. The Oilers owned the rest of the first, outshooting Calgary 17-3. Jujhar Khaira tallied his first of the year when he tipped William Lagesson’s point shot. It was Lagesson’s first career point. Connor McDavid ripped home a power play marker late in the first to put the Oilers up 2-1.

Read more: Evan Bouchard impresses in season debut for Edmonton Oilers

The Flames went back in front with goals 1:54 apart in the second period by Milan Lucic and Mikael Backlund.

Story continues below advertisement

Jesse Puljujarvi streaked in and beat Jacob Markstrom to even it up 1:18 in the third. However, Dillon Dube scored on the power play 1:38 later. Not long after, Johnny Gaudreau beat Mikko Koskinen over the glove to make it 5-3 Calgary. Darnell Nurse got one back from the Oilers with just over eleven minutes left, but Sam Bennett restored the Flames two-goal cushion two minutes later.

Markstrom made 28 saves for the win. Koskinen finished with 22 stops.

It was the first of ten meetings this season between the Oilers and Flames.

The Oilers will play in Ottawa Monday and Tuesday.