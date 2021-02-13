Menu

Sports

Jesse Puljujarvi cleared to return to Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 13, 2021 2:35 pm
NHL profile photo on Edmonton Oilers player Jesse Puljujarvi, at a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta. on Feb. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal.
NHL profile photo on Edmonton Oilers player Jesse Puljujarvi, at a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta. on Feb. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal.

Jesse Puljujarvi will be back with the Edmonton Oilers when they practice on Sunday at Rogers Place.

He was placed on the NHL’s COVID Protocol Related Absence List on Thursday afternoon and missed that night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Puljujarvi has five points in 15 games this season. The Oilers didn’t skate Friday and Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Oilers placed winger James Neal on waivers. Neal has three points in nine games.

The Oilers will host the Winnipeg Jets Monday night.

