Mike Smith shines again as Edmonton Oilers shut out Montreal

Mike Smith made 38 saves for his 40th career shutout as the Edmonton Oilers blanked the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 Thursday night.

The Oilers (9-7) have won three in a row and six of their last seven.

Edmonton forward Jujhar Khaira took a pass from Josh Archibald and beat Montreal goaltender Jake Allen to open the scoring 8:27 into the game. Khaira has four goals in six career games against Montreal.

Early in the second, Allen stopped a shot from Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse. Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber tried to cleared the rebound, but accidentally banked the puck into his own net off Phillip Danault. Nurse got credit for his sixth of the season.

Edmonton blue-liner Tyson Barrie ripped home a one-timer on the power play early in the third to make it 3-0.

On Thursday afternoon, Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi was placed on the NHL’s COVID Protocol list. Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen was held out of the game as a precaution. Dylan Wells served as the backup goalie.

The Oilers will host Winnipeg on Monday.