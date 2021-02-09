Edmonton Oilers hang on for 3-2 win in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Mikko Koskinen made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers scratched out a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

The Oilers improve to 8-7, getting over .500 for the first time this season.

The Senators scored in the first minute on their first shot of the game when Connor Brown tipped a puck under Koskinen.

Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse tied it less than four minutes later when his long slapper eluded Ottawa netminder Marcus Hogberg.

Late in the period, Edmonton defenceman Evan Bouchard wristed a long shot through a screen and past Hogberg for his first of the season.

Edmonton blue-liner Tyson Barrie made it 3-1 Oilers early in the second, chasing Hogberg from the Senators’ net after allowing three goals on 13 shots. Matt Murray took over in goal for Ottawa.

Senators forward Evgeni Dadonov scored a breakaway goal early in the third to pull Ottawa within one. The Senators pulled Murray with just over a minute to go but couldn’t find the tying goal.

The Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid saw their 10-game point streaks end. Draisaitl hit the post with nine seconds left. McDavid had a shot at the empty net blocked just before time expired.

The Senators outshot the Oilers 30-10 over the final two periods.

The Oilers will play in Montreal on Thursday.

