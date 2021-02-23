London police arrest local man for impaired driving, leaving scene of collision

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man, 39, is facing impaired driving charges after police say he left the scene of a collision early Saturday morning.

A witness called police on Saturday at approximately 6:30 a.m., after a vehicle had flipped onto its roof in the area of Royal Crescent and Wexford Avenue.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing a male exit the driver’s seat of the car and leave the area, southbound on Wexford Avenue.

The witness provided a description of the suspect to police, and he was located by officers a short time later.

As a result of the investigation, a London man is facing charges for driving while impaired, failing to remain at the scene and driving while under suspension.

There were no reported injuries and the accused is scheduled to appear in London court on May 18, 2021, in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

