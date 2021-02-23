Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London police arrest local man for impaired driving, leaving scene of collision

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 4:47 pm
File photo of a London police vehicle.
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

A London, Ont., man, 39, is facing impaired driving charges after police say he left the scene of a collision early Saturday morning.

A witness called police on Saturday at approximately 6:30 a.m., after a vehicle had flipped onto its roof in the area of Royal Crescent and Wexford Avenue.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing a male exit the driver’s seat of the car and leave the area, southbound on Wexford Avenue.

Read more: Guelph man charged in connection with fatal pedestrian crash in London

The witness provided a description of the suspect to police, and he was located by officers a short time later.

Trending Stories

As a result of the investigation, a London man is facing charges for driving while impaired, failing to remain at the scene and driving while under suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no reported injuries and the accused is scheduled to appear in London court on May 18, 2021, in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: London, Ont., police chief addresses enforcement concerns over province’s stay-at-home order' Coronavirus: London, Ont., police chief addresses enforcement concerns over province’s stay-at-home order
Coronavirus: London, Ont., police chief addresses enforcement concerns over province’s stay-at-home order – Jan 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingLondon PoliceDrunk DrivingLdnontlpsMADDLondon ONTDriving while highimpaired driving London
Flyers
More weekly flyers