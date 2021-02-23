Mandy Moore announces birth of her 1st baby

Send this page to someone via email

Mandy Moore is officially a new mom after welcoming a son — her first child — with husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us actress, 36, announced the baby news on social media on Tuesday. Moore and Goldsmith, 35, revealed their healthy baby boy’s name is August Harrison Goldsmith.

And the newborn already has an adorable nickname. “Gus is here 💙💙💙💙,” Moore captioned a photo of the new arrival on Instagram.

“Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents,” she wrote. “We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Goldsmith, the frontman of the folk-rock band Dawes, shared the same message to his social accounts.

The sweet announcement was met with a lot of love from Moore’s famous friends, including Kiernan Shipka, who wrote, “Congrats Mandy!!❤️”

Vanessa Carlton added, “Such precision Gus! Congrats you guys. Enjoy the most profound ride x.”

Brooklyn Decker said, “Welcome to the world, sweet Gus! Huge huge congratulations!”

Last September, Moore revealed she was expecting her first child while sharing a series of black-and-white images that showed off her growing baby bump. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the actress captioned the photo.

Moore and Goldsmith got in engaged in September 2017, after dating for two years. They got married in November 2018.

On their two-year anniversary in November 2020, they posted messages to one another.

Along with a stunning wedding portrait, Moore wrote: “Two years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side. I’m not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us… for what I get to carry around in my heart. Thank you for your grace, patience, humour, understanding and so much more. There is no one better, Taylor. Oh and I can’t wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love.”

Meanwhile, Goldsmith posted the same photo with the caption: “Two years ago today was the beginning of the best two years of my life. Married my best friend and it’s only continued to get better and better. And this next year is gonna be our best yet. Happy anniversary @mandymooremm. I love you so much.”

Moore has had a lot of practice being a mom, playing Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us. The series is now in its fifth season.

