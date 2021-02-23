Menu

‘Serious’ gas leak closes stretch of Route 90 in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg police closed Route 90 between Dublin and Logan Avenues for a gas leak Tuesday.
Winnipeg police closed Route 90 between Dublin and Logan Avenues for a gas leak Tuesday.

Winnipeg police have closed part of Route 90 for what they’re calling a “serious natural gas leak.”

In a tweet just after 10 a.m. Tuesday police said the roadway had been closed to traffic between Dublin and Logan avenues due to the leak.

Police haven’t said if anyone has been injured or what caused the leak.

A spokesperson from Manitoba Hydro said crews think they have found the leak in a parking lot, and a nearby office complex has had to be evacuated.

He said repairs are expected to take much of the day.

“Of course the pipes are under the ground, and we have to expose these pipes before we can fix,” said Hydro spokesperson, Bruce Owen.

“If anybody is driving in the area or takes that route, please avoid it — we will be on the scene for quite a while.”

Global News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.

Crews work on Route 90 after police closed a stretch of the roadway for a gas leak Tuesday.
Crews work on Route 90 after police closed a stretch of the roadway for a gas leak Tuesday. Scott Duarte/Global News
Winnipeg police have closed the roadway.
Winnipeg police have closed the roadway. Scott Duarte/Global News
