‘Serious’ gas leak closes stretch of Route 90 in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have closed part of Route 90 for what they’re calling a “serious natural gas leak.”
In a tweet just after 10 a.m. Tuesday police said the roadway had been closed to traffic between Dublin and Logan avenues due to the leak.
Police haven’t said if anyone has been injured or what caused the leak.
A spokesperson from Manitoba Hydro said crews think they have found the leak in a parking lot, and a nearby office complex has had to be evacuated.
He said repairs are expected to take much of the day.
“Of course the pipes are under the ground, and we have to expose these pipes before we can fix,” said Hydro spokesperson, Bruce Owen.
“If anybody is driving in the area or takes that route, please avoid it — we will be on the scene for quite a while.”
Global News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.
