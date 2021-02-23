RCMP calling for witnesses in unsolved murder of Donnie Lohnes

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking potential witnesses of a 2020 homicide to reach out to police and help them solve the murder of Donnie Lohnes.

Lohnes was attacked on Oct. 25, 2020, near his home in Pine grove, N.S. He sustained serious injuries and died later that week.

RCMP said in a Tuesday release that another altercation occurred that day in Bridgewater, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., near Dufferin Street.

Cpl. Mark Skinner tells Global News that investigators believe these incidents are related.

He says RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact police.

“Anyone who was going by, even someone who was driving in the area and has a dashcam, they may have not seen anything but if they could remember being in that area at that time — we’d certainly like to talk to them.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Any little piece of information can help us in an investigation like this.” Tweet This

According to the news release, police have already interviewed multiple witnesses, but more information is needed.

1:57 Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry to resume this week in Nova Scotia Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry to resume this week in Nova Scotia – Feb 15, 2021

Skinner says he cannot comment on specifics of the investigation because it is ongoing, but says no suspects have been arrested to date.

“I can tell you that there have been no arrests or charges related to this investigation at this time,” Skinner says.

Anyone with information on the homicide of Lohnes, or the Bridgewater incident, is asked to contact Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit at 902-365-3120.