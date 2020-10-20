Man accused of stabbing Bridgewater police officer, police dog released on bail

Send this page to someone via email

The man charged with stabbing a Bridgewater police officer in the neck and then hiding for most of a week in the woods before finally being taken custody has been released on bail.

Charles Tobias Doucette appeared in Kentville provincial court on Monday, where Judge Chris Manning released him on a number of conditions.

As is normal, there is a publication ban on evidence and arguments presented during the bail hearing.

Doucette is charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault, injuring a law enforcement animal, mischief under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

He also faces two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

All of the charges have been laid in connection with events that began when Bridgewater police were called to a domestic violence complaint at the Bridgewater Hotel on July 20.

The 31-year-old allegedly stabbed an officer in the neck before fleeing the area on foot, wearing no shirt and no shoes.

Police immediately launched a manhunt that would last for much of the week.

Doucette would evade police and, at one point, allegedly stab a police dog helping in the search.

He was eventually found and arrested on July 25 after a call about an attempted stolen vehicle.

On Monday, Manning ruled that Doucette will be released on bail but must stay at the residence of a family member on the Potlotek First Nation in Cape Breton.

He’ll remain under house arrest at all times except for when attending a medical or another appointment. He must remain in the direct company of one of his two sureties.

Nova Scotia RCMP has said police service dog Fergus is “on the road to a full recovery” after being stabbed.

Bridgewater police Sgt. Matthew Bennett, the officer who was stabbed, successfully underwent surgery.

Doucette is set to return to Bridgewater provincial court on Nov. 4.