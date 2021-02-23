COVID-19 exposure: OPH seeks rideshare passengers of Feb. 16 trip to Ottawa from Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is putting out a call to find six passengers of a recent intra-provincial rideshare trip after one of the individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The local public health unit said Tuesday it’s looking for the passengers of a trip from Toronto to Ottawa on Feb. 16. The trip was arranged through a private rideshare service.

The van departed from Yorkdale Shopping Centre around 1 p.m. that day and arrived in Ottawa at roughly 6 p.m., making stops at Bayshore Shopping Centre, the Rideau Centre and the St. Laurent Shopping Centre.

OPH said one of the seven people in the vehicle during the trip recently tested positive for the virus and could have been contagious within the timeframe including their travel.

Story continues below advertisement

Because OPH has been unable to identify the other close contacts on the trip — six others including the van’s driver — it is issuing a public release to alert the passengers of possible exposure.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The individuals are asked to immediately self-isolate and call OPH at 613-580-6744 for further testing.

OPH also encourages residents to travel by car only with people in your immediate household. In any other circumstances, masks should be worn and shared food and drinks should be avoided.

4:06 Online initiative encourages the public to share information about possible COVID exposures Online initiative encourages the public to share information about possible COVID exposures – Jan 6, 2021