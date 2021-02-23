Quebec adds 739 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths as hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 739 new cases and 13 additional deaths, including one in the past 24 hours, tied to the novel coronavirus Tuesday as numbers continue to drop in the province.

The caseload has now reached 283,666. Recoveries, meanwhile, have topped 265,000 in the province.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 10,330 after health authorities found a death previously attributed to the virus was not linked to it.

Hospitalizations related to the pandemic dropped by nine to 680. Of those patients, 120 are in intensive care units, an increase of three from the previous day.

The latest screening information shows 17,970 tests were carried out Sunday.

When it comes to inoculation, 10,209 doses were administered Monday. In Quebec, 365,978 vaccines have been given to date.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the pandemic in the afternoon at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium, which is an upcoming mass vaccination site. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

Last week, Legault said he was “anxious” to see the details of the rollout to vaccinate the public. In the past two months, the province has focused on inoculating priority groups, including residents in long-term care homes and health-care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.