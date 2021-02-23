Menu

Crime

Brampton man spits, kicks Peterborough special constable during arrest: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 9:41 am
Peterborough Police
According to police, a Brampton man made threatening remarks about committing a crime. Peterborough Police Service

A Brampton man is facing charges after an incident Saturday night at a Highway 7 gas bar.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:20 p.m., officers were called to the gas bar for reports of a customer causing a disturbance.

Police found the accused who would not state why he had been dropped off at the gas bar or if he had a place to go or stay.

Read more: Peterborough police tase ‘assaultive’ man during arrest for alleged domestic assault

“Officers attempted to find the accused a place to stay for the night, but had no luck given the restrictions due to the COVID pandemic,” police stated.

Police allege this result agitated the man, who then laid down in the middle of the street and allegedly made threatening remarks about committing a crime to get arrested.

Officers took him into custody to prevent a breach of the peace.

During the arrest and booking, the accused spat on and kicked a special constable, police allege.

Seran Kasilingam, 39, of Brampton, was further charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He was held in custody overnight and released on an undertaking on Sunday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 10, police stated Tuesday.

COVID-19BramptonPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough Policeassault police officerAssaulting Police Officer
