Canada

New measures to contain spread of COVID-19 now in force at Canada’s land ports of entry

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New land border restrictions require testing for passenger entering Canada' Coronavirus: New land border restrictions require testing for passenger entering Canada
WATCH: Monday marks the start of new, tighter coronavirus restrictions coming into effect at Canadian border crossings. All non-essential travellers are required to take a COVID-19 test after they've entered the country, and a second one ten days later. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports.

New measures at land borders crossings across the country are now in effect that are designed to contain transmission of the coronavirus pandemic, especially the highly contagious variants.

All travellers, with the exception of commercial trade workers, are required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test the day they arrive. The tests are administered by the Red Cross at five ports of entry across the country. Self testing kits are handed out to travellers arriving at the other land border entries. Arrivals are required to undergo the test the day they arrive.

People coming into Canada are also required to self isolate for 14 days and take a second test toward the end of their home confinement.

Read more: ‘We need to protect each other’: How travellers arriving in Montreal are handling new COVID-19 rules

The two new measures are in addition to a mandatory test with a negative result that needs to be done in the United States within 72 hours of arriving in Canada.

“The goal is to undergo tests for COVID-19,” Érik Paradis, the Montérégie Director of the Canada Border Services Agency, told reporters at the border crossing near Lacolle, Quebec.

NEW ARRIVAL MEASURES: COVID-19 testing for travellers coming into Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted about the measures to remind arrivals what to expect, writing, “If you’re returning through our land border, you’ll also need to take a PCR test when you arrive.”

And Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, wrote on Twitter the measures are in place to try and contain transmission of the coronavirus, especially as the number of cases involving known variants of COVID-19 are on the rise.

Public Health Canada didn’t answer requests from Global News to comment on how long the new testing requirements will remain in place.

Click to play video 'Toronto MOH warns exponential variant growth could hinder pandemic recovery' Toronto MOH warns exponential variant growth could hinder pandemic recovery
Toronto MOH warns exponential variant growth could hinder pandemic recovery
