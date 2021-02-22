New measures to contain spread of COVID-19 now in force at Canada’s land ports of entry

New measures at land borders crossings across the country are now in effect that are designed to contain transmission of the coronavirus pandemic, especially the highly contagious variants.

All travellers, with the exception of commercial trade workers, are required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test the day they arrive. The tests are administered by the Red Cross at five ports of entry across the country. Self testing kits are handed out to travellers arriving at the other land border entries. Arrivals are required to undergo the test the day they arrive.

People coming into Canada are also required to self isolate for 14 days and take a second test toward the end of their home confinement.

The two new measures are in addition to a mandatory test with a negative result that needs to be done in the United States within 72 hours of arriving in Canada.

“The goal is to undergo tests for COVID-19,” Érik Paradis, the Montérégie Director of the Canada Border Services Agency, told reporters at the border crossing near Lacolle, Quebec.

NEW ARRIVAL MEASURES: COVID-19 testing for travellers coming into Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted about the measures to remind arrivals what to expect, writing, “If you’re returning through our land border, you’ll also need to take a PCR test when you arrive.”

If you’re returning through our land border, you’ll also need to take a PCR test when you arrive. This is on top of the negative test result you must show from the 72 hours before your arrival. Toward the end of your 14-day quarantine, you’ll be required to take another PCR test. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 22, 2021

And Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, wrote on Twitter the measures are in place to try and contain transmission of the coronavirus, especially as the number of cases involving known variants of COVID-19 are on the rise.

1/3 #COVID19 key concerns in 🇨🇦: as of February 21st, there are ≥799 highly transmissible #SARSCoV2 #VariantsOfConcern nationally, including 759 B.1.1.7, 39 B.1.351, and 1 P.1 variant, first found in UK, South Africa & Brazil, respectively. https://t.co/AROk9CUZOf — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) February 22, 2021

Public Health Canada didn’t answer requests from Global News to comment on how long the new testing requirements will remain in place.

