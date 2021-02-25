How Global News is covering Alberta budget 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government will table its provincial budget on Thursday afternoon.

Finance Minister Travis Toews has said the budget will focus on COVID-19 pandemic aid along with getting the economy back on its feet. Last year’s projected deficit was $6.8 billion but it has since tripled to $21 billion while taxpayer-supported debt has ballooned to $97 billion.

Read more: Kenney says no new taxes as Alberta preps for another tough times pandemic budget

Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday that while Alberta has been “sideswiped by the triple black swan” of the global recession, collapse in energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, now is not the time to cut billions of dollars in spending.

Kenney said the province’s focus in Thursday’s budget is investing in health care and jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

Tomorrow's budget will highlight Alberta's commitment to protecting both lives and livelihoods. Finance Minister Travis Toews picked up his budget boots from local #Calgary manufacturer @AlbertaBoot to show support for small businesses at the forefront of our economic recovery. pic.twitter.com/nFPjoERRP3 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 24, 2021

The information in the provincial budget is embargoed until Toews rises in the house to table the budget.

Global News will have robust coverage online beginning the minute the embargo is lifted, shortly after 3 p.m.

You can watch the finance minister’s budget speech live online beginning at around 3:15 p.m. The speech will be livestreamed in this post, so be sure to bookmark this page.

1:46 Oil and gas industry forecasts small spending rise after slashed budgets in 2020 Oil and gas industry forecasts small spending rise after slashed budgets in 2020 – Jan 13, 2021

As soon as the embargo lifts, several stories will be published, breaking down everything you need to know about the budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Stories will include a full outline of the budget, a quick look at the highlights and what’s in the budget for the province’s major cities.

All of the stories will be shared on Facebook and Twitter as soon as the embargo lifts.

Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6 in all Alberta markets will have extensive budget coverage off the top of the newscast.

Global News at 11 across Alberta will also be packed with post-budget coverage for the late-night viewers

For all of your Alberta budget needs, head to Global News’ dedicated Alberta budget webpage.