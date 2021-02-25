How Global News is covering Alberta budget 2021

The Alberta government will table its provincial budget on Thursday afternoon.
Finance Minister Travis Toews has said the budget will focus on COVID-19 pandemic aid along with getting the economy back on its feet. Last year’s projected deficit was $6.8 billion but it has since tripled to $21 billion while taxpayer-supported debt has ballooned to $97 billion.
Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday that while Alberta has been “sideswiped by the triple black swan” of the global recession, collapse in energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, now is not the time to cut billions of dollars in spending.
Kenney said the province’s focus in Thursday’s budget is investing in health care and jobs.
The information in the provincial budget is embargoed until Toews rises in the house to table the budget.
