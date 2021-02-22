Menu

Health

Waterloo Region reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 313

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 3:15 pm
Waterloo Region’s public health unit reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising its case count to 10,338.

There are 313 active cases of COVID-19, which is three more than the previous day.

That includes 18 people in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus with six currently in intensive care.

The region’s death toll of 222 remained unchanged on Monday, while 9,847 people have recovered from the disease.

The number of active outbreaks in the region did not change either, with 22 currently ongoing.

The region also announced on Monday that the number of variant cases continues to grow, with 32 that now have been identified.

Four cases have been confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the U.K. An additional 28 cases have screened positive for a variant but the specific variant has not yet been determined.

The latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers show 13,093 people have now received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, while 28,468 doses have been administered overall.

That means 2.22 per cent of the region’s population has been fully vaccinated against the disease.

