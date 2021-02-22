Mandatory hotel quarantine, testing for travellers coming to Canada now in effect

Send this page to someone via email

A mandatory three-day hotel quarantine for most travellers landing at Canadian airports comes into effect today, along with a suite of measures meant to prevent contagious COVID-19 variants from entering the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the tighter border controls are meant to keep everyone safe, not punish travellers.

Anyone flying into the country will be required to foot the bill for their hotel stays.

They will also have to complete multiple COVID-19 tests in the days after they arrive in Canada.

Most incoming travellers will need to get tested for the virus upon arrival and again towards the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Travellers arriving at land borders will be given self-swab kits, and testing will be provided on-site at five high-volume border crossings.

They’ll need to complete a second test on Day 10 of their self-isolation period.