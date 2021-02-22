Menu

Canada

Mandatory hotel quarantine, testing for travellers coming to Canada now in effect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2021 7:21 am
Click to play video 'Canada’s mandatory hotel quarantine rules begin Sunday night' Canada’s mandatory hotel quarantine rules begin Sunday night
WATCH: Canada's mandatory hotel quarantine rules begin Sunday night

A mandatory three-day hotel quarantine for most travellers landing at Canadian airports comes into effect today, along with a suite of measures meant to prevent contagious COVID-19 variants from entering the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the tighter border controls are meant to keep everyone safe, not punish travellers.

Read more: Flying back to Canada? Here’s what you can expect at the new COVID-19 quarantine hotels

Anyone flying into the country will be required to foot the bill for their hotel stays.

They will also have to complete multiple COVID-19 tests in the days after they arrive in Canada.

Most incoming travellers will need to get tested for the virus upon arrival and again towards the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Click to play video 'Rules, loopholes, and true cost of Canada’s quarantine hotels' Rules, loopholes, and true cost of Canada’s quarantine hotels
Rules, loopholes, and true cost of Canada’s quarantine hotels

Travellers arriving at land borders will be given self-swab kits, and testing will be provided on-site at five high-volume border crossings.

They’ll need to complete a second test on Day 10 of their self-isolation period.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusTravel RestrictionsCanada travel restrictionsCOVID travelmandatory hotel quarantinenew travel restrictions canadaCovid-19 travel restrictions canadacanada quarantine rules for travelerscovid hotel quarantine canadanew rules for international travelnew travel restrictions torontous quarantine requirementswhen can canadians travel again
