COVID-19 vaccine rollout could look different across Ontario health units: Solicitor General

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2021 1:44 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario aiming to vaccine people in age group 80 or older in mid-March
WATCH ABOVE: Retired Gen. Rick Hillier said on Friday that the Ontario vaccine task force is aiming to start vaccinating people in the age group of 80 or older by mid-March, and will start reaching out to people soon. The province has administered over 500,000 doses to date.

TORONTO — Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout could look different in each of its 34 public health units as the province receives more doses in the coming weeks.

The province’s Solicitor General says each health unit has drawn up a unique plan to distribute the vaccine and all have been submitted to the government for approval.

Sylvia Jones says while the health units must follow the province’s plan to vaccinate priority populations first, they can also determine the best way to serve the needs of their communities.

With lingering questions and delays surrounding COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario, here's where things stand

Jones says that may mean some have mass vaccination clinics, while other conduct active outreach to vulnerable seniors to arrange the shots.

Ontario is expecting to receive a more steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks as delivery issues that previously slowed the rollout are resolved.

Opposition leader Andrea Horwath says the province needs to take a more active approach to the local rollouts and ensure all health units have the necessary resources.

The province has so far been focused on vaccinating the highest priority groups, which include residents and staff in long-term care homes.

Residents aged 80 and older, Indigenous adults, and seniors in congregate care have been identified as the next in line for the shot.

A total of 569,455 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far.

'Still far away' from Ontarians being able to choose what COVID-19 vaccine they receive, Elliott says
‘Still far away’ from Ontarians being able to choose what COVID-19 vaccine they receive, Elliott says – Feb 11, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
