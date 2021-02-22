Menu

Crime

London man charged after grocery store staff hit by brick in armed robbery

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 22, 2021 2:04 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A London man, 25, is facing two counts of armed robbery in connection with an incident over the weekend in the city’s east end.

At roughly 11 a.m. Saturday, police say a man began leaving a grocery store on Dundas Street East, just east of Clarke Road, with items concealed under his clothing when he was approached by a female employee.

Read more: Two men charged following attempted armed robbery at London LCBO, police say

Police say the suspect pulled out a utility knife and pointed it “in her direction.”

A second employee began following the suspect out of the store and police say the suspect then pointed the knife at him before pulling a brick out of his pocket, hitting the employee with it and fleeing.

The male employee had minor injuries and did not require medical attention, police say.

Read more: Charges laid following alleged armed robbery in south London parking lot

Police say they were called to the scene and a suspect description was provided.

Police also received information that the suspect got off a bus in the area of York and Adelaide streets and an arrest was made at around 11:30 a.m.

