London man charged after grocery store staff hit by brick in armed robbery

A London man, 25, is facing two counts of armed robbery in connection with an incident over the weekend in the city’s east end.

At roughly 11 a.m. Saturday, police say a man began leaving a grocery store on Dundas Street East, just east of Clarke Road, with items concealed under his clothing when he was approached by a female employee.

Police say the suspect pulled out a utility knife and pointed it “in her direction.”

A second employee began following the suspect out of the store and police say the suspect then pointed the knife at him before pulling a brick out of his pocket, hitting the employee with it and fleeing.

The male employee had minor injuries and did not require medical attention, police say.

Police say they were called to the scene and a suspect description was provided.

Police also received information that the suspect got off a bus in the area of York and Adelaide streets and an arrest was made at around 11:30 a.m.