Dartmouth homicide victim identified as Joseph Beals

Halifax police have released the name of the man who died Saturday in what was ruled a homicide.
Police say the victim was 25-year-old Joseph Beals from Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a utility pole at the intersection of Mount Edward Road and Cranberry Crescent at around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday.
The driver, Beals, had suffered gunshot wounds, police say. He later died at the hospital.
Investigators are asking help from residents who may have video from Feb. 20, between 2 and 2:15 p.m., for the following Dartmouth locations: Main Street between Ridgecrest Drive and Lake Major Road, Ridgecrest Drive, and Mount Edward Road.
HRP ask anyone with information about the incident to contact local police.
