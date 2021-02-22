Menu

Crime

Dartmouth homicide victim identified as Joseph Beals

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 12:35 pm
File - A Halifax Regional Police officer at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Mount Edward Rd. and Cranberry Crescent on Feb. 20, 2021.
File - A Halifax Regional Police officer at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Mount Edward Rd. and Cranberry Crescent on Feb. 20, 2021.

Halifax police have released the name of the man who died Saturday in what was ruled a homicide.

Police say the victim was 25-year-old Joseph Beals from Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a utility pole at the intersection of Mount Edward Road and Cranberry Crescent at around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Man’s death after Dartmouth shooting ruled as homicide

The driver, Beals, had suffered gunshot wounds, police say. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators are asking help from residents who may have video from Feb. 20, between 2 and 2:15 p.m., for the following Dartmouth locations: Main Street between Ridgecrest Drive and Lake Major Road, Ridgecrest Drive, and Mount Edward Road.

HRP ask anyone with information about the incident to contact local police.

