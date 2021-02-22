Guelph reports 21 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, active cases fall to 80

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising its total case count to 2,613 during the pandemic.

The updated data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases fell by 16 from Friday to 80. That includes four people in the hospital being treated for the coronavirus.

Guelph’s death toll of 37 remained unchanged over the weekend after two fatal cases were reported on Friday.

Another 37 people have recovered, bringing Guelph’s resolved cases to 2,496.

In February, there have been 256 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Guelph, including 14 fatal cases, while 434 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, bringing its total case count to 952.

Active cases remained unchanged at 17 and that includes one person in the hospital with the coronavirus.

The county death toll increased by one to 32 fatal cases during the pandemic. So far this year, 26 people have died in the county in connection with the novel coronavirus.

Eight more people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 903 during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreaks

One more death has been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North where 19 people have now died since Dec. 26.

An outbreak continues at the Village of Riverside Glen where 14 people have died since Dec. 17.

Outbreaks at Eden House Care Home and Stone Lodge Retirement Residence ended over the weekend.

There are now nine active outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 13,412 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 1,086 more vaccinations than what was reported on Friday.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals — those who have received two doses — has grown by 598 to 5,865.

That’s 2.3 per cent of the eligible population in the jurisdiction who have been fully vaccinated.

A new portal on public health’s website shows 76 per cent of the area’s long-term care and retirement home residents have been fully vaccinated, while 45 per cent of the staff have received two doses of the vaccine.

