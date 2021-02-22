Waterloo police release photo of suspect in Cambridge stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released a photo of a man who they say is a suspect in a stabbing in Cambridge.

Police are trying to track down 39-year-old Phillip Nicholson, of no fixed address, who is wanted for aggravated assault.

They say he considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach but immediately call 911.

Officers were called to the area of 143 Concession St. in Cambridge on Sunday at around 1:40 a.m. for a disturbance.

A 61-year-old man was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was some sort of altercation that led to the stabbing.

Anyone who has information about the investigation is asked to call 519-570-8777. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

