Crime

Waterloo police release photo of suspect in Cambridge stabbing

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 10:37 am
Waterloo Regional Police say a suspect in a Cambridge stabbing is considered armed and dangerous.
Waterloo Regional Police say a suspect in a Cambridge stabbing is considered armed and dangerous. Supplied

Waterloo Regional Police have released a photo of a man who they say is a suspect in a stabbing in Cambridge.

Police are trying to track down 39-year-old Phillip Nicholson, of no fixed address, who is wanted for aggravated assault.

Read more: Pair arrested, trove of weapons seized as police raid home in downtown Kitchener

They say he considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach but immediately call 911.

Officers were called to the area of 143 Concession St. in Cambridge on Sunday at around 1:40 a.m. for a disturbance.

A 61-year-old man was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Guelph woman punched and bitten in a case of road rage, police say

Police said there was some sort of altercation that led to the stabbing.

Anyone who has information about the investigation is asked to call 519-570-8777. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

