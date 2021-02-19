Pair arrested, trove of weapons seized as police raid home in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 44-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman during a raid at a home in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday.
They say officers found numerous weapons, including a replica firearm and a pellet gun during the search of a home near Duke and Cameron streets.
Police also seized digital scales, suspected fentanyl and Canadian currency.
The man and woman are facing weapon- and drug-related charges.
Police are reminding the public to report suspicious activity by calling 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
