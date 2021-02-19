Menu

Crime

Pair arrested, trove of weapons seized as police raid home in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 10:54 am
Waterloo Regional Police seized a trove of weapons from a home in Kitchener on Thursday.
Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 44-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman during a raid at a home in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday.

They say officers found numerous weapons, including a replica firearm and a pellet gun during the search of a home near Duke and Cameron streets.

Read more: Highway 85 south closed in Kitchener for police investigation

Police also seized digital scales, suspected fentanyl and Canadian currency.

The man and woman are facing weapon- and drug-related charges.

Read more: 77-year-old woman dies after being hit by recycling truck in Kitchener: police

Police are reminding the public to report suspicious activity by calling 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

