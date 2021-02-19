Pair arrested, trove of weapons seized as police raid home in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 44-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman during a raid at a home in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday.

They say officers found numerous weapons, including a replica firearm and a pellet gun during the search of a home near Duke and Cameron streets.

Read more: Highway 85 south closed in Kitchener for police investigation

Police also seized digital scales, suspected fentanyl and Canadian currency.

The man and woman are facing weapon- and drug-related charges.

Police are reminding the public to report suspicious activity by calling 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Drugs and Firearms Unit, with the assistance of our Emergency Response Team, completed a search warrant in Kitchener today. A male, 44, and a female, 30, both from Kitchener, are facing numerous drugs and weapons-related charges. Details here: https://t.co/cNL35We3I1. pic.twitter.com/q9gcEF44lv — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 19, 2021