Waterloo Regional Police say they have closed the southbound lanes of Highway 85 near Lancaster Street for a police investigation.

A police spokesperson told Global News that one man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“We have limited details at this time,” Const. Ashley Dietrich explained in an email.

Currently in the area of Lancaster Street West and Hwy 85 for a police investigation. The southbound lanes of Hwy 85 are currently closed. Please find an alternate route. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/LwsaMQ8qSR — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 17, 2021

She was able to confirm that this is not a collision investigation.

“More details will be released when they become available,” Dietrich wrote.