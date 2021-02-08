2 men sprayed with chemical irritants, robbed near Grand River Hospital in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are on the lookout for two suspects after two men were sprayed with a foreign object near Grand River Hospital in Kitchener over the weekend.

Police say the officers were called to the intersection of King Street West and Green Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday night for a report of a robbery.

They say two men approached the victims from behind and sprayed them with a chemical irritant, before making off with personal property.

The suspects then took off south on King Street West.

Waterloo Region paramedics treated the victims for minor injuries.

The suspects were described as white men with one wearing a red and white jacket and blue jeans and the other decked out in a black jacket and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

