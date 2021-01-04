Police release images of suspect in Monday morning Kitchener robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a woman they are looking to speak to in connection with a robbery early Monday in Kitchener.

Police say officers were called to a convenience store on Highland Road East at around 1 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

Police say a suspect entered the store and then flashed a weapon while demanding money.

Police say the clerk was not harmed during the robbery.

The suspect is being described as white, around five feet, seven inches tall, with a thin build. She was wearing a grey jacket with a white inner hood, dark jeans and black running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.