Crime

Police release images of suspect in Monday morning Kitchener robbery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 1:32 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with this woman in connection to an early morning robbery in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking to speak with this woman in connection to an early morning robbery in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a woman they are looking to speak to in connection with a robbery early Monday in Kitchener.

Police say officers were called to a convenience store on Highland Road East at around 1 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

Police say a suspect entered the store and then flashed a weapon while demanding money.

Trending Stories

Police say the clerk was not harmed during the robbery.

The suspect is being described as white, around five feet, seven inches tall, with a thin build. She was wearing a grey jacket with a white inner hood, dark jeans and black running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

